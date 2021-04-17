Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,259. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

