Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

