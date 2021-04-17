Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.28.

MAT stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 375,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 275,861 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 642,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

