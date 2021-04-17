McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.59. 36,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.01.

