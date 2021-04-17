MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MDVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedAvail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Shares of MDVL stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.20.
About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.