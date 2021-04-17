MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MedAvail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MedAvail in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

