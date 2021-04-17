Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Up 2.6%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321.80 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 318.40 ($4.16). 842,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 489,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.20 ($4.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.84.

Mediclinic International Company Profile (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

