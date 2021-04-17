MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

MEIP stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. Research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

