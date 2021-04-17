Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBIN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

MBIN opened at $40.06 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

In related news, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

