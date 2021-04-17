Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.00

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.82, with a volume of 629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.