Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,236 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

