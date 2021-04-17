Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,683. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACEL. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

