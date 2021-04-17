Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $442,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of OneWater Marine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,085.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $42.75. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

