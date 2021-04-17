Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Denny’s makes up 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Denny’s by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. 2,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,982. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

