Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Reliant Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Wallace purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

RBNC traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $28.20. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,792. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $462.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

