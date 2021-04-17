Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.11

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.11 and traded as high as C$49.07. Methanex shares last traded at C$48.37, with a volume of 142,706 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -18.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.19.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current year.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

