MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of MET opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

