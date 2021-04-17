Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,282 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.50 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $166.11 and a one year high of $259.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $224.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.