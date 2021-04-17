Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $$16.27 during midday trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528. Mitsui Chemicals has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.
About Mitsui Chemicals
