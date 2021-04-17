Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $$16.27 during midday trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528. Mitsui Chemicals has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

