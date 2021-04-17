Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,215.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

