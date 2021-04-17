MMOCoin Market Cap Hits $1.00 Million (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $674.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000157 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000153 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,833,898 coins and its circulating supply is 68,317,360 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

