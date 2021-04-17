Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.04. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

