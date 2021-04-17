Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.54. Momo has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Momo will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Momo by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

