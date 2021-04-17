MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.49. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 24,027 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $543.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.