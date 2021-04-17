Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Stephen T. Tulenko Sells 1,500 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MCO opened at $318.51 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $227.75 and a one year high of $319.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

