Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.20 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.77 ($3.26).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.35 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.32.

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Analyst Recommendations for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

