Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.83.

Shares of MSI opened at $188.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.83. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 86,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

