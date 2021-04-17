Morgan Stanley Boosts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SRC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.36. 773,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,133. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,423,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

