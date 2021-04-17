Morgan Stanley Boosts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $60.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

