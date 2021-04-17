Morgan Stanley Increases BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $25.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NYSE BOX opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after buying an additional 1,688,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $28,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

