Morgan Stanley Increases PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $165.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.25.

PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

