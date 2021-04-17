Morgan Stanley Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -466.38, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

