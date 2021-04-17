Morgan Stanley Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $90.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.