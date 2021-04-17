Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $213.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.13.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit