Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $213.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.13.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

