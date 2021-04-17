Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repsol in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

REPYY opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

