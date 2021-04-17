Morgan Stanley Upgrades M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

M&G stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

