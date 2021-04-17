Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 13,932 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 13,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $801,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MORF opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

