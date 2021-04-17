Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.83.

MSI opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day moving average is $173.83. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

