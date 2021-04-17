N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 102,343 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

