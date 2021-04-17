N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $118.06 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.77.

