Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $33.90 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 3.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $33,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.9% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.60. 238,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,751,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

