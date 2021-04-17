Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 182 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. 50,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

