Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 443 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.26. 24,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

