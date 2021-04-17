Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 751 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 42,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Intel by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 111,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 442,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,626,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

