Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 53 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Apr 17th, 2021

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $230.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

