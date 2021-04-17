Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 92 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.55 and its 200 day moving average is $242.18. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

