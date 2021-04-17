National Bankshares Downgrades NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) to Sector Perform

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.82.

TSE NVA opened at C$2.24 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$505.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.35.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.3072926 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

