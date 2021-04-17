National Bankshares Lowers Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$7.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.08.

Shares of CPG opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$5.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$447.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.4879794 EPS for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

