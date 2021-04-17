National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

NNN stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

