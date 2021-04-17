National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

