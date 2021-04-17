Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.16%.
NYSE:NNA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.
Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile
