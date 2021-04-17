Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.16%.

NYSE:NNA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers. The firm charter its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

